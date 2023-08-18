European Council President condemns attack against peacekeepers in Cyprus

NewsLocalEuropean Council President condemns attack against peacekeepers in Cyprus

European Council President Charles Michel takes part in the first face-to-face EU summit since the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Brussels, Belgium July 18, 2020. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir/Pool

Charles Michel, the President of the European Council, on Friday, condemned the attack against UN personnel inside the buffer zone near Pyla.

In a post on Twitter, Michel said: “Strongly condemn the assault on UNFICYP peacekeepers by Turkish Cypriot personnel in Pyla today. Ensuring peacekeepers’ safety & de-escalating the situation must remain a priority.”

The Belgian politician added that he is in contact with President Christodoulides while following the situation closely and calling for peace in the area.

Earlier on Friday, the UN peacekeeping force in Cyprus (UNFICYP) reported that members of its personnel were assaulted by the “Turkish Cypriot side” while trying to block the unauthorised construction of a road inside the buffer zone, near Pyla.

Damages to vehicles were also reported.

The planned road aims to connect Arsos in the breakaway north with the mixed Greek Cypriot-Turkish Cypriot village of Pyla.

The road would give direct access to Pyla by circumventing a checkpoint on the fringes of the Dhekelia British military base.

However, it would violate UNFICYP’s mandate of maintaining the status quo inside the buffer zone, the force said in a written statement.

Nicosia perceives the road construction as a move with a military purpose at a sensitive spot along the buffer zone spanning 180 kilometres.

Work on the construction of the road began on Thursday, August 17.

Peacekeepers assaulted while trying to block unauthorised construction inside buffer zone

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
