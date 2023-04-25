European Commission against Racism and Intolerance report: shortcomings persist in Cyprus

Despite progress recorded in Cyprus, a new report by the European Commission against Racism and Intolerance points out that shortcomings persist in various areas.

The report, which covers the situation in the Mediterranean island up to June 30, 2022, identifies as a matter of “serious concern” practices of subjecting some gay and lesbian people to so-called conversion therapies.

ECRI also observes that hate speech is still widespread in Cypriot public discourse and remains mostly unchallenged.

Nonetheless, the report also praises positive steps in Cyprus since adopting its last report on the country in 2016.

To start with, employment procedures for asylum seekers were made “significantly easier” as of October 2021, when a simple declaration by an employer became sufficient to allow hiring, according to the report.

Another positive development observed by ECRI is the entry into force of the Code of Principles and Ethics for Members of Parliament in 2021. This prohibits hate speech and racist behaviour by MPs in the performance of their duties.

ECRI is also pleased to note that since 2019 it has become easier for transgender people to change their names and gender in official documents.