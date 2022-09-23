InsiderEconomyEurobank Cyprus to terminate negative interest rates on deposits

Eurobank Cyprus to terminate negative interest rates on deposits

Eurobank Cyprus
Eurobank Cyprus

Eurobank Cyprus announced on Friday that it is terminating negative interest rates on deposits held by legal entities.

The decision will come into effect on October 1, 2022.

“The decision has been taken following the recent European Central Bank (“ECB”) decisions to raise the key ECB interest rates,” the bank said.

With inflation in the E.U. approaching double-digit territory, the ECB delivered two oversized rate hikes in July and September and promised even more action as even long-term price growth expectations are now moving above its 2% target.

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
Previous articleCost of crypto: report says U.S. bitcoin as dirty as 6 million cars
Next articleYeni Safak: daily flights from Russia to breakaway north Cyprus, transfer in Antalya

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros