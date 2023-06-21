EU warns Maronite parliamentary representative over funds management

The European Commission has sent a warning letter to Maronite community’s parliamentary representative Yiannakis Moussa over the structure of a set-up company through which funds for the Kormakitis Centre for Cooperation will be managed.

This is what House Refugee Committee members heard on Tuesday, Philenews reports.

Specifically, the Commission warned any detected mismanagement means the immediate termination of the funding for the educational and cultural centre in the enclaved Maronite village in the breakaway north of Cyprus.

The Kormakitis Centre for Cooperation will provide the Maronite community and other enclaved communities with a facility for education, youth activities, conferences and meetings. As well as cultural activities.

The €900,000 project – within the framework of the EU Aid programme and implemented by UNDP – has a mission to serve the reconciliation and coexistence of local communities in Cyprus.

Moussa, who was present at Tuesday’s Committee session, said he would certainly comply with the Commission’s recommendations.

But he denied there was any conflict of interest and stressed that everything was done legally.

The moment he stops being the religious minority’s representative, he added, he would have no involvement with the Centre.