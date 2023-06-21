NewsLocalEU warns Maronite parliamentary representative over funds management

EU warns Maronite parliamentary representative over funds management

European union flags Fly Outside The european commission Headquarters In Brussels
European union flags Fly Outside The european commission Headquarters In Brussels

The European Commission has sent a warning letter to Maronite community’s parliamentary representative Yiannakis Moussa over the structure of a set-up company through which funds for the Kormakitis Centre for Cooperation will be managed.

This is what House Refugee Committee members heard on Tuesday, Philenews reports.

Specifically, the Commission warned any detected mismanagement means the immediate termination of the funding for the educational and cultural centre in the enclaved Maronite village in the breakaway north of Cyprus.

The Kormakitis Centre for Cooperation will provide the Maronite community and other enclaved communities with a facility for education, youth activities, conferences and meetings. As well as cultural activities.

The €900,000 project – within the framework of the EU Aid programme and implemented by UNDP – has a mission to serve the reconciliation and coexistence of local communities in Cyprus.

Moussa, who was present at Tuesday’s Committee session, said he would certainly comply with the Commission’s recommendations.

But he denied there was any conflict of interest and stressed that everything was done legally.

The moment he stops being the religious minority’s representative, he added, he would have no involvement with the Centre.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous article
On This Day: Landmark civil rights bill passed by US House in 1964
Next article
Annual Rath Yatra, or chariot procession, in Ahmedabad

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros