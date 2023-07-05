EU rule of law report urges scrutiny on Cyprus public prosecution service

Cyprus is urged to strengthen the independence and accountability of its public prosecutors, including by providing for a possibility of review of the decision of the Attorney General not to prosecute or to discontinue proceedings, according to the EU’s rule of law report published today.

The 2023 EU Rule of Law Report, examines developments across all Member States, in four key areas for the rule of law: the justice system, the anti-corruption framework, media pluralism and freedom, and other institutional issues related to checks and balances.

The report comes amid a period of growing public outrage in Cyprus over a perceived inability of the Attorney General’s office to bring to justice those responsible for rising cases of corruption, and more recently over a decision to halt proceedings into the case of murder of National Guard soldier Thanasis Nicolaou, whose family says is a cover-up.

Specifically, the report recommends Cyprus to:

• Strengthen the independence and the accountability of the Prosecution Service, including by providing for a possibility of review of the decision of the Attorney General not to prosecute or to discontinue proceedings, taking into account European standards on independence and autonomy of the prosecution.

• Introduce rules on asset disclosure for elected officials to establish regular and comprehensive filing, combined with effective, regular and full verifications.

• Ensure that the recently established Independent Authority for Anti-Corruption has the financial, human and technical resources to effectively perform its competencies.

• Adopt legislation to ensure fair and transparent distribution of advertising expenditure by the state and state-owned companies.

• Advance with the process aimed at strengthening the rules and mechanisms to enhance the independent governance of public service media taking into account European standards on public service media.

• Proceed with adopting the framework for the effective and timely consultation of stakeholders in the legislative process and ensure its implementation.

Judicial reforms

The report commends Cyprus on introducing “significant reforms” to its justice system, including new courts and levels of jurisdiction.

“The new system of appointments of judges to the Supreme Constitutional Court and the Supreme Court includes a positive step involving the judiciary, in line with European standards,” it notes.

Although the composition of the Supreme Council of the Judicature was extended to include non-judicial members, thus enhancing its democratic legitimacy, it does not yet allow for broader participation of judges chosen by their peers, in line with European standards, it stresses.

Anti-Corruption Authority

The report also praises the country for the creation of the Anti-Corruption Authority, “albeit with limited staff.”

However, concerns exist about “the limited access to information impacting the effectiveness of audits on the finance of public institutions.”

Shortcomings are also evident in terms of the effectiveness of investigations and prosecutions, while results on high-level corruption cases are still missing, it said.

Media independence

The report also makes note of the media landscape in Cyprus, stressing that the regulatory framework relating to transparency of media ownership was strengthened for broadcast media. However, there have been no developments regarding the regulation of state advertising.

“A bill on press freedom would, if adopted, introduce provisions relating to electronic media, enshrine a code of practice in law and contain provisions aimed at safeguarding the safety of journalists and other media workers,” the report adds.

