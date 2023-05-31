EU programme funds sustainable growth of Cypriot tourism SMEs, apply now!

Are you an accommodation-related, tourism SME operating in Cyprus? There is a funding opportunity for you.

You can receive up to €7,500 from the StarGrowth programme that aims to enhance the sustainable growth of SMEs operating in the rural tourism and ecotourism sectors in Greece, Cyprus, Bulgaria, Slovenia, Romania and Italy by providing technical and financial support, whilst boosting their awareness, development and capacity in the area of sustainable innovations.

Accommodation (hotels, rooms and camping grounds) are eligible. The call is open till 26 July.

Learn more and apply.

Find more and apply directly from stargrowth.eu

For inquiries get in direct contact with the Cypriot moderator at [email protected]

Alternatively, publish a post at the forum that has been created for all sorts of exchanges with applicants and beneficiaries in Cyprus https://www.apintech.com/forum/star-growth-in-cy

The Star Growth project has been co-funded by the European Commission * www.stargrowth.eu