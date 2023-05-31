InsiderBusinessEU programme funds sustainable growth of Cypriot tourism SMEs, apply now!

EU programme funds sustainable growth of Cypriot tourism SMEs, apply now!

Star Growth
Star Growth

Are you an accommodation-related, tourism SME operating in Cyprus? There is a funding opportunity for you.

You can receive up to €7,500 from the StarGrowth programme that aims to enhance the sustainable growth of SMEs operating in the rural tourism and ecotourism sectors in Greece, Cyprus, Bulgaria, Slovenia, Romania and Italy by providing technical and financial support, whilst boosting their awareness, development and capacity in the area of sustainable innovations.

Accommodation (hotels, rooms and camping grounds) are eligible. The call is open till 26 July.

Learn more and apply.

The Star Growth project has been co-funded by the European Commission * www.stargrowth.eu

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
