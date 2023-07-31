EU offers 150 scholarships to Turkish Cypriot students

The European Union (EU) has announced the selection of one hundred fifty (150) new scholars for the 2023 EU Scholarship Programme dedicated to the Turkish Cypriot community (TCc), according to a press release by the European Commission.

The primary objective of the EU Scholarship Programme for the TCc is to strengthen social bonds between the community and the European Union, with the ultimate aim of contributing to the reunification of Cyprus.

The Goethe Institute is responsible for the implementation of this program, which has already assisted over 2,000 Turkish Cypriot students, with a substantial budget of more than 33 million euros.

Kjartan Björnsson, Deputy Director and Head of the Cyprus Settlement Support Unit at the Directorate-General REFORM of the European Commission stressed that “by investing in the scholars of today, the European Union seeks to create the leaders, innovators, and change-makers of tomorrow.” He expressed unwavering confidence that “their dedication to knowledge and self-improvement will have a transformative impact on both their personal growth and the overall advancement of the Turkish Cypriot community, paving the way towards the reunification of the island.”

Gabriele Gauler, Director of Goethe Institute Cyprus, conveyed the Institute’s strong commitment to enhancing the impact of the EU Scholarship Programme for the Turkish Cypriot community. She also expressed her delight at the “record number of applications in the academic year 2023/24.”

The press release highlighted that the selected scholars will be granted the opportunity to pursue advanced studies and training in 24 EU Member States across a diverse range of disciplines, spanning from science to arts, humanities to European language skills.

For those seeking further information about the EU Scholarship Programme for the Turkish Cypriot community, they may visit EU SCHOLARSHIP (euburs.eu).