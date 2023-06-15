EU Institute of Innovation and Technology announces establishment of Information Hub in Cyprus

A call for National Secretary to run and coordinate the new information centre «EIT Community RIS Hub», to be launched by the European Institute of Innovation and Technology (EIT) in Cyprus, was announced during an Info Day co-organised by EIT and the Research and Innovation Foundation (RIF) on 14 June 2023.

In the context of the event, successfully held at A.G. Leventis Gallery in Nicosia, representatives from enterprises, research and academic institutions had the opportunity to learn more about funding tools and support services offered by the EIT Knowledge and Innovation Communities (KICs), partnerships dedicated to finding solutions to major societal challenges, such as climate change and sustainable energy.

During the Info Day, the Head of the Innovation Ecosystem Unit at EIT, Marton Herczeg, officially announced the calls for National Secretaries for the new RIS Hubs in Cyprus, Malta, Ukraine, and Montenegro. The Hubs will provide local innovators with information and guidance on opportunities offered to the EIT community, while strengthening cooperation between leading businesses and academic and research institutions. “Cyprus, Malta, Montenegro and Ukraine are just the beginning”, stated Mr Herczeg. “We hope to establish joint EIT hubs in 20 European countries, accelerating pan-European innovation for a more competitive and sustainable future!”.

The new Hubs are part of the EIT Regional Innovation Scheme (RIS), aimed at bridging the existing innovation gap in Europe, and are expected to launch operations within 2023.

According to RIF’s Director General, Theodoros Loukaidis “The EIT plays a key role in the new European Innovation Agenda, strengthening Europe’s innovation ability, introducing powerful solutions to pressing global challenges and nurturing entrepreneurial talent”. “In the context of its role as the coordinator of Cyprus’ participation in Horizon Europe”, he added, “RIF has an important mission to fulfil. To this end, RIF provides, through the National Contact Points, a wide range of free services and tailored support in important matters such as finding partners and drafting proposals. Simply put, participants have a close and reliable partner on their side, actively enhancing their ability to successfully participate in EU research and innovation projects”.