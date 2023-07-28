EU Commission hails joint visit of two leaders to CMP

The European Commission on Friday hailed the joint visit to the Missing Persons’ lab in the buffer zone in Nicosia, Cyprus, by President Christodoulides and Ersin Tatar.

The visit holds significant symbolism, indicating long-awaited progress towards resolving the Cyprus issue, it said.

In an official press release, the Commission highlighted the EU Aid Programme’s ongoing assistance to the Turkish Cypriot community, which aims to facilitate the reunification of Cyprus. As part of these efforts, the European Commission expressed its pride in providing substantial support to the Committee of Missing People (CMP).

Since 2006, the European Union has played a pivotal role as the primary contributor, allocating nearly €36 million in funds to support the CMP’s important work. This financial commitment reflects the EU’s strong dedication to fostering peacebuilding and reconciliation in Cyprus.

The EU’s funding has been instrumental in supporting the work of bicommunal Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot scientific teams engaged in all stages of the process. Their joint efforts aim to bring solace to the families of missing persons in both communities, seeking to heal old wounds. The press release stressed that these activities play a crucial role in overall reconciliation efforts on the island.

Furthermore, the Commission reminded that since 2006, the remains of 741 Greek Cypriot and 292 Turkish Cypriot missing persons have been identified and reunited with their families. However, 769 Greek Cypriots and 200 Turkish Cypriots are still unaccounted for, underscoring the ongoing importance of the CMP’s work in finding closure for the families and furthering the path to reconciliation.

(Photo by George Christophorou)

Read more: