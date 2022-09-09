NewsLocalCommercial flights in Cyprus down by 13% compared to 2019

Commercial flights in Cyprus down by 13% compared to 2019

In August 2022, air traffic in Cyprus decreased by 13% compared to August 2019, data released by Eurostat on Friday show.

During the same period, in the EU the number of commercial flights decreased by 14%.

However, EU figures recorded an increase of 25% showing that the gap is slowly closing, compared to pre-pandemic levels.

Bulk diagramm: Commercial flights, August 2022 compared with August 2019, % change

Only two EU countries recorded an increase in commercial flights in August 2022 compared with August 2019: Greece (+5%) and Luxembourg (+2%). In contrast, the largest decreases in flights were recorded in Slovenia (-42%), Latvia (-39%) and Finland (-31%).

Furthermore, some EU airports recorded increases in the number of commercial flights compared with 2019. The largest increases in the number of commercial flights were recorded in Napoli Capodichino (+1,156, +14%), Kerkira Ioannis Kapodistrias (+1,026, +22%) and Santorini (+978, +30%). At the other end of the scale, the largest decreases in the number of commercial flights were recorded in Frankfurt Main (-10,554, -23% compared with August 2019), Milano Malpensa (-9,048, -34%) and Roma Fiumicino (-8,018,-27%).

Taste

