EU annoyed with Cyprus over delays in EuroAsia Interconnector project’s implementation

EU officials are reportedly annoyed with Cyprus over delays in the implementation of the ambitious EuroAsia Interconnector project and this has prompted President Nikos Christodoulides to intervene.

Specifically, the President on Friday met with EuroAsia Interconnector Chairman and CEO Nasos Ktorides as well as Energy Minister George Papanastasious to demand an explanation, Philenews reports citing insiders.

One also said that pending issues surrounding the crucially important for electricity generation in Cyprus and especially for the green transition interconnection with Crete are calling into question the smooth promotion of the project.

In fact, the European Commission has reportedly warned Nicosia that there should be prompt action at the political level and decisions should be taken to ensure that the project can be implemented on time by the private developer.

Otherwise, the Commission will revoke the decision of the European Connecting Europe Facility (CEF) to fund the project with €657 million and channel the money to more mature projects in Europe.

At the same time, Greece’s independent power transmission operator and EuroAsia Interconnector concluded a strategic agreement allowing the former to acquire 25 per cent of the EuroAsia share capital a week ago.

“The entry of the operator with 25 per cent in the emblematic project of the interconnection of Cyprus and Israel with Europe via Greece safeguards technical and financing adequacy of the project and lays the groundwork for its timely completion by 2027,” the energy ministries of Cyprus and Greece had said in a joint statement.

The EuroAsia Interconnector is a European project of common interest labelled as an EU ‘electricity highway’ connecting the national electricity grids of Israel, Cyprus and Greece through a 1,208 km subsea HVDC cable, considered to be the longest in the world.

EU had approved the ambitious project back in 2016.