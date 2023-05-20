Establishment of Deputy Ministry of Migration moving ahead

With a wide range of responsibilities and powers, the Deputy Ministry of Migration and Asylum is being established. The Deputy Minister will deal with the management of migration flows, will sign agreements for the return of illegal migrants, will establish facilities for unaccompanied minors, and will even deal with the integration of legal immigrants into Cypriot society.

The relevant bill prepared by the Interior Ministry was forwarded to the Legal Service on Friday for a legislative and technical review with the aim of being submitted to the Parliament in three weeks for study and vote.

Under the umbrella of the Deputy Ministry will come all services dealing with immigration and asylum, as well as a large force from the police.

The Deputy Ministry will enable the Interior Minister to disengage from immigration issues and concentrate on his other responsibilities but will work with the Deputy Minister on policy issues.