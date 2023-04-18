Establishing DNA database for dogs would end Cyprus’ rising number of strays-PHOTOS

Establishing a DNA database for dogs would put an end to the island’s rising number of strays, according to Andreas Himoni who runs Vom Chimonis Haus in Cyprus and New Jersey, USA.

The dog breeder was talking to Philenews following the Mediterranean island’s recent amendment of legislation on animals.

He said that purebred dogs as well as dog sports can in many ways contribute to ending dog abandonment and thus put a definitive end to overcrowded shelters.

“Having a purebred dog as well as specific breeds can ensure that each dog owner gets the right four-legged friend for his or her needs. Not all breeds suit all people. Some breeds were created for hunting, others for companionship,” he said.

However, apart from choosing the right dog, another measure to reduce stray dogs is the creation of a DNA database as is the case in Germany, he added.

He explained that taking DNA is a simple procedure and can be done together with tagging. This practice will ensure that there will be no more unidentified dogs.

“With a blood sample you will know which dog it is and where it comes from. Even if there is some initial cost for such a database, you are actually solving the problem of strays and – in the long term – the need for shelters,” he also said.

Both the tagging and the dog DNA base could be carried out door-to-door in communities and municipalities.