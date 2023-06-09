NewsLocalErdogan to visit Cyprus next week Erdogan to visit Cyprus next week 3 hours ago FacebookTwitterWhatsAppEmailPrintViber Turkish President Erdogan Greets His Supporters During An Election Rally In Manisa Newly re-elected Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will visit Cyprus next week, Turkish Cypriot media report. The visit will take place either on Monday, June 12, or Tuesday, June 13, they note. By Stelios Marathovouniotis Previous articleRussia to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus in July, Putin saysNext articleNATO condemns Russia’s withdrawal from conventional armed forces treaty Top Stories Local Weather forecast: increasing heat and weekend storms ahead Local Teenager turns himself in after stabbing incident in Limassol internet cafe (PHOTOS) World NATO condemns Russia’s withdrawal from conventional armed forces treaty World Russia to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus in July, Putin says Local Suspect in Protaras murder attempt was on drugs, police say Taste Taste of Cyprus Maratheftiko Day Celebration: Dinner at Dionysus Mansion on November 29 Taste of Cyprus Tastes of Cyprus. “Giannakos Tavern” in Ficardou Local Food Tastes of Cyprus. “Potamos tis Militsas” in Kampi village Taste of Cyprus Tastes of Cyprus. Zanettos Tavern in Old Nicosia RELATED ARTICLES Weather forecast: increasing heat and weekend storms ahead Teenager turns himself in after stabbing incident in Limassol internet cafe (PHOTOS) Suspect in Protaras murder attempt was on drugs, police say Opinion: For the sake of argument