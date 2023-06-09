NewsLocalErdogan to visit Cyprus next week

Erdogan to visit Cyprus next week

Turkish President Erdogan Greets His Supporters During An Election Rally In Manisa
Turkish President Erdogan Greets His Supporters During An Election Rally In Manisa

Newly re-elected Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will visit Cyprus next week, Turkish Cypriot media report.

The visit will take place either on Monday, June 12, or Tuesday, June 13, they note.

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
