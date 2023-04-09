Erdogan to inaugurate new terminal in non-government-controlled areas

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will visit the occupied territories for the inauguration of the new terminal at the illegal airport of Tympou on April 18.

According to the website Kibris Postasi, technically neither the terminal nor the new runway is ready, as announced in the past few days by “officials.”

Civil aviation officials, on the other hand, have stated that they will resign if they are pressured to open the terminal and runway before they are technically and safety ready.

According to the same report, the news that the new terminal may be opened without being ready is causing concern in the tourism sector because this could potentially cause problems for flight arrivals during the Byram that follows the month of Ramadan. “Tourist agencies, hotels, and airlines also say that if the opening takes place on this date they will face a major operational risk.”

It should also be noted that the opening was to take place at the end of last year and various dates were announced publicly.

Most recent reports referred to a scandal according to which the owner of the company that manages the “airport” has not paid taxes and the agreed payments to the pseudo-state. Emroullah Turanli is reportedly a Turkish businessman with links to the ruling AKP and the government in Turkey.