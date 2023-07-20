Erdogan calls for two states at occupied Tymbou airport terminal inauguration (VIDEO)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan inaugurated a new terminal at the Tymbou airport in occupied Nicosia, as part of a visit to Cyprus on the anniversary of the 1974 invasion.

Upon his arrival in Cyprus, Erdogan called on the international community to “lift political restrictions” against the occupied north, which as he claimed, have no legal basis.

Furthermore, he demanded a two-state solution to the Cyprus issue. “I reiterate my call to support the ideal of two equal states, living side by side, not the culture of domination, tension and conflict on the island of Cyprus,” he said.

Erdogan also said the airport in occupied Tymbou is now the largest on the island, as the new terminal is expected to raise its annual capacity to ten million passengers.

On Thursday afternoon, the Turkish president will attend a military parade in Nicosia and meet with Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar.