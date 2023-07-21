Erdogan again pours cold water on Cyprus problem solution hopes

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has again poured cold water on hopes of a Cyprus problem solution based on an internationally agreed federal bi-zonal, bi-communal system.

He has again rejected any deal that wouldn’t offer Turkish Cypriots a state of their own – a position that stands against the United Nations-sanctioned framework under which Cyprus will be reunited.

He was speaking at ‘celebrations’ in the breakaway Turkish-occupied north on the 49th anniversary on Thursday of Ankara’s invasion which still keeps the EU-member island divided.

“Stop turning your backs on the reality of the island and recognize the ‘trnc’ the soonest possible,” Erdogan said in his speech.

He then ruled out the resumption of negotiations for a bizonal, bicommunal federation alleging that “it is impossible to enter a new negotiating process without recognizing the sovereign equality and equal international status of Turkish Cypriots.”

He also referred to two states in Cyprus – living side by side – and reiterated his call on the international community to support this.

“Everyone needs to understand now that a federal solution is not possible,” Erdogan added.

Numerous rounds of U.N.-facilitated talks over the decades have focused on formulating a power-sharing agreement between the Turkish Cypriots and majority Greek Cypriots under a federal arrangement.

But Turkey and the Turkish Cypriots changed tack in 2017 when the most recent round collapsed essentially over a disagreement on whether Turkey could maintain a permanent military presence on the island.

As well as military intervention rights enshrined in the constitution, something which is a red line for Greek Cypriots.