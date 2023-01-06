Epiphany celebrated all over Cyprus

Epiphany is celebrated with ceremonies all over Cyprus, especially in the coastal areas.

The focal point of the celebrations this year is Paphos, where in the morning a Mass took place at the Holy Church of Agioi Anargyroi. Archbishop Georgios of Cyprus presided at the Mass which was also attended by Acting President of the Republic, House Speaker, Anita Demetriou.

This was followed by the ceremony of the consecration of the waters and the immersion of the Holy Cross in the harbor of Kato Paphos.