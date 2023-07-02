Environmental contradictions about Afrobanana festival

The holding of the AfroBanana music festival, and the events leading up to the selection of the final venue that will host it, highlight deeper spatial, urban, and environmental contradictions.

On the one hand, the relevant authorities and protesting residents are pushing the organization of music festivals outside environmentally sensitive and protected areas, while on the other hand, the organizers of the music festival voluntarily impose strict siting criteria and essential operating conditions.

By the time the organizers reached the choice of the Upper Lefkara Municipal Stadium, eight other venues had been examined and rejected for different reasons.

Some, while environmentally and ecologically sound, were rejected by the relevant state authorities and groups of protesting residents, while others proposed by the relevant state authorities did not meet the strict siting requirements set by the organizers for environmental protection and nature conservation purposes.

Thus, they decided that this year’s AfroBanana festival will take place at the Municipal Stadium of Pano Lefkara, between 13 and 16 July 2023.