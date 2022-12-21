Environmental Authority’s opinion on important ecological areas should have been negative

The Environmental Authority’s opinion on protecting while developing the south-western coast of the Mediterranean island’s Paphos and Yeroskipou municipalities should have been negative.

Because, it is de facto that sufficient substantive conditions and effective mitigation measures could not be imposed to prevent such a significant alteration and destruction of the marine environment.

Specifically to the area which is of particular ecological value and great archaeological importance such as that from the small harbour of Kato Pafos to the peninsula of Moulia in Yeroskipou, Philenews reports.

The above scientific position is highlighted by the Cyprus Federation of Environmental Organisations (CFEO) in a report regarding the construction of new breakwaters and jetties on the south-west coast of Cyprus.

CFEO noted that the Natura 2000 Special Conservation Area ‘Moulia Marine Area’ falls within the same sub-area, the same ‘coastal cell’/’hydrographic cell’ as the area where the new breakwaters and jetties will be located on the coastal front of the Municipalities of Paphos and Yeroskipou.