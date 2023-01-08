Enthronement of Cyprus’s new Archbishop to take place on Sunday

NewsLocalEnthronement of Cyprus’s new Archbishop to take place on Sunday

Archbishop Georgios
The Enthronement of the new Archbishop of New Justinian and All Cyprus, Georgios, will take place today, at 4 pm, at the Apostolos Varnavas Cathedral in Nicosia, in the presence, among others, of the President of the Republic, Nicos Anastasiades, House Speaker Annita Demetriou, the Archbishop of Athens and All Greece, Ieronymos, and the state the political leadership of the country.

It is the first enthronement of an Archbishop, which will take place in the new Cathedral of Apostolos Varnavas in Nicosia, which will be accessible to all those who wish to watch the ceremony in person, while giant screens will be set up outside the venue to broadcast the ceremony.

In the meantime, for the convenience of the faithful, the Nicosia Municipality has provided free of charge the “Kolokasis” and “Promachonas-Karafa” parking lots. For the official guests, arrangements will be made by the Police.

