End of an era for parking coin metres in Paphos

The traditional coin metres used for decades in parking spots in Paphos will give way to smart parking systems, the municipality of the city said.

On Tuesday, July 4, the municipality of Paphos started removing the coin metres across the town to start implementing the new system.

Paying for parking spots in Paphos can be made through the ‘Paphos Smart Parking’ application or by texting the parking spot’s number to 9191.

