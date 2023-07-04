NewsLocalEnd of an era for parking coin metres in Paphos

End of an era for parking coin metres in Paphos

Parking
Parking

The traditional coin metres used for decades in parking spots in Paphos will give way to smart parking systems, the municipality of the city said.

On Tuesday, July 4, the municipality of Paphos started removing the coin metres across the town to start implementing the new system.

Paying for parking spots in Paphos can be made through the ‘Paphos Smart Parking’ application or by texting the parking spot’s number to 9191.

Read more:

Paphos becomes a ‘smart’ city after launch of six digital projects

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
Previous article
Texas: At least 3 dead in second shooting of the day in US
Next article
Dispute between House, Ministry of Interior halts law on refugee housing title deeds

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros