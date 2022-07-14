Employees over 63 not entitled to sick leave allowance

Despite the admittance of Labor Minister Kyriacos Kousios that requests for sick leave allowance have increased, also due to the Covid pandemic, employees over 63 are still not entitled to the specific allowance. At least until September when the Labor Committee will once again examine the issue.

The gap that has existed in the legislation for over a decade now deprives employees over 63 of this right. The government attempted to fix the injustice, however, the draft bill submitted changed in the course and so the President had to send it back.

The late Labor Ministry had arranged for the draft bill to be resubmitted but since it was exactly the same as in the past it did not get approved.