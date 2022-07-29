NewsLocalEmployees of the Paphos Sewage Board on work stoppage

Employees of the Paphos Sewage Board on work stoppage

Sapa
Sapa

Employees of the Paphos Sewage Board proceeded with a two-hour work stoppage today, a day after the corresponding protest of the employees at the Paphos Municipality.

The Paphos Sewage Board employees said this is their first reaction to the refusal, as they claim, of the organization’s leadership to discuss and promote work-related issues and as a result important matters are pending and the staff is in a difficult position.

The pending issues have to do with the Pension and Medical Funds as well as with the employees’ leave of absence.

Trade unions said the issues were raised during a meeting with the Labor Ministry but the President of the Sewage Board did not attend.

By gavriella
Previous articleArrested for stealing electricity
Next articleUnderwater camera upgrades Police capabilities (photos & video)

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros