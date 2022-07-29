Employees of the Paphos Sewage Board on work stoppage

Employees of the Paphos Sewage Board proceeded with a two-hour work stoppage today, a day after the corresponding protest of the employees at the Paphos Municipality.

The Paphos Sewage Board employees said this is their first reaction to the refusal, as they claim, of the organization’s leadership to discuss and promote work-related issues and as a result important matters are pending and the staff is in a difficult position.

The pending issues have to do with the Pension and Medical Funds as well as with the employees’ leave of absence.

Trade unions said the issues were raised during a meeting with the Labor Ministry but the President of the Sewage Board did not attend.