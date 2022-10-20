NewsLocalEmployees not allowed to sit down even for a second while on...

Employees not allowed to sit down even for a second while on duty

Opposition left-wing Akel deputy George Koukoumas has tabled a question addressed to the island’s Labour Minister whether employees of specific shops should remain standing even when there are no customers to assist.

The Famagusta district MP also noted that according to unofficial complaints by employees in services and retail (bakeries, fruit markets, supermarkets, shoe/clothes shops, etc) the employers’ practice prohibits them from sitting down during the whole time they are on duty.

Citing the same sources, Koukoumas added that “in order to make sure that the employees will not sit down, there are no chairs or anything else in the shop where they actually rest.”

The deputy also asked the Labor Ministry to inform Parliament whether the current legislation is satisfactory.

