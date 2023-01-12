Employees in public hospitals to stage work stoppage

Public hospital employees will stage a two-hour work stoppage next Tuesday, January 17, according to a joint statement by trade unions representing the workers.

They are protesting a State Health Services Organisation (Okypy) decision to reject moving forward with negotiations for a collective agreement for hospital workers.

According to the statement, the trade unions Sek, Peo, Deok, Pasydy, Pasyki and Pasyno are calling their members in the public hospitals of Okypy, to hold a warning work stoppage.

The unions say that despite having warned Okypy twice in the past of imminent industrial action unless it sat on the negotiating table, the organisation stalled moving forward with discussions over a collective agreement for staff recruited under personal contracts.

The work stoppage will take place next Tuesday, January 17, between 8:30 am and 10:30 am.