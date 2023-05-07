NewsLocalEmployee dealing with traffic control attacked by hooded men

Employee dealing with traffic control attacked by hooded men

A 37-year-old employee of a private company dealing with traffic control was attacked while on a main road in a village in Limassol district.

According to the head of the Limassol CID, Lefteris Kyriakou, at around 02:20 in the morning, the 37-year-old was attacked by six persons who had their faces covered with hoods and were holding offensive instruments.

After breaking the driver’s window in the vehicle and causing other damage, they threw stones at the 37-year-old, causing him to sustain head injuries.

He was taken to the Emergency Room where he received treatment and was subsequently discharged. The case is being investigated by the Pachna police station.

Mr. Kyriakou explained that the 37-year-old was alone and was carrying out a traffic control. When asked if it is appropriate for an employee to be alone, he pointed out that these are company issues that in cooperation with the Police Headquarters are being addressed.

At the same time, he noted that at this stage all possibilities are being investigated and it appears that these are young persons who became aware of the car’s presence in the area and acted in this manner.

Useful Links

