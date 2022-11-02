Emirates announces resumption of daily flights to Cyprus

Emirates airlines on Monday announced it will resume the daily service of its Malta-Larnaca-Dubai route, starting December 1 2022.

According to a press release, Emirates flight EK110 will be leaving Malta at 14:35 and arriving at Larnaca International Airport at 19:00 for a stop-over and then continuing its journey to Dubai International Airport, landing at 00:45.

The return flight will depart Dubai at 07:25, with a stop-over in Larnaca and then land at Malta International Airport at 13:05.

All times are local for each city.

“Cyprus has always been a strategic market for us and the return of our operations to pre-pandemic levels reaffirms our commitment to supporting the market’s growth and recovery,” Emirates Country Manager in Cyprus, Mohammed Al Qassim said.