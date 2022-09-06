NewsLocalEmergency Response Unit intervenes after incidents at Limnes, arrests four

Emergency Response Unit intervenes after incidents at Limnes, arrests four

The police’s Emergency Response Unit arrested four people in connection with disruption at the Limnes Reception Centre in Menogia.

The incidents in Limnes began on Monday when people staying at the Reception Centre allegedly set fire to two tents demanding to be informed about the date of their repatriation.

Members of the police and the fire service rushed to the scene and put out the fire.

Tensions continued on Tuesday when individuals allegedly passed through the internal fencing of the centre and gathered outside the administrative offices, causing a riot, police said.

Members of the Emergency Response Unit intervened and arrested four individuals.

