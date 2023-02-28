Eleven women in Cyprus’ new Cabinet, plus famous singer Michalis Hadjiyiannis (PHOTO)

New Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides had promised a 50% representation of women in his Cabinet and other key posts in the presidency – and he almost kept his words.

In addition, he surprised almost everyone with the appointment of famous singer Michalis Hadjiyiannis as the Republic’s new Deputy Minister for Culture.

When it comes to women, 11 out of 25 high-profile appointments announced late on Monday are of this gender. Specifically:

Athena Michaelidou – Minister of Education, Sports and Youth

Anna Koukkidou Prokopiou – Minister of Justice and Public Order

Popi Kanari – Minister of Health

Irene Piki – State Secretary to the President

Marina Hadjimanoli – Deputy Minister for Maritime Affairs

Marilena Evangelou – Deputy Minister for Welfare

Doxa Komodromou – Deputy Government Spokesperson

Marilena Raouna – Director of the Diplomatic Office of the President of the Republic

Penelope Papavassiliou – Council of Ministers Secretary

Josie Christodoulou – Commissioner for Gender Equality

Maria Panayiotou – Commissioner for the Environment

As for Hatziyiannis, he was born in Nicosia in November 1978 to parents from Turkish-held Kyrenia.

He studied music at the National Conservatory of Cyprus where he obtained diplomas in classical guitar and piano and at the Royal Academy of Music in London in the higher theoretical courses.

For the last 25 years he has been active in the Greek and foreign recording industry, writing music, lyrics and performing songs that have been loved by the general public, ranking him among the most popular Greek songwriters. He received the “Best Selling