Eleven cases of violence recorded in Paphos in November

In November, the Family Violence Unit of the Pafos Police Directorate investigated 11 cases, Michael Nicolaou, spokesman of the Pafos Police Department and Head of the Pafos Police Department, said, adding that 10 persons have been arrested.

All cases have been registered at the Paphos District Court and exclusion/removal orders were issued in two cases.

According to Mr. Nicolaou, arrest warrants for five persons are also pending.

Furthermore, Mr. Nicolaou said that the police are collaborating with the Social Welfare Services and with hospitals for the treatment of victims.

He further added that if not reported, the perpetrators are encouraged to repeat the offenses.