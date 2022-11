Eleni Stavrou will be declared as a Member of the European Parliament, representing Cyprus, the Interior Ministry announced on Tuesday.

Eleni Stavrou will replace DISY MEP Lefteris Christoforou who will vacate the position, as he was nominated for a role in the European Court of Auditors.

The appointment of Eleni Stavrou will take place on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at 08:00 am at the Interior Ministry.

Stavrou is a member of DISY.