Eleftheria Square awarded international architecture prize

Zaha Hadid Architects and associates have been awarded in the category “Urban Planning/Landscape Architecture for the project of Eleftheria Square, in the awards organized by the Chicago Athenaeum: Museum of Architecture and Design and The European Centre for Architecture Art Design and Urban Studies.

This year, from a shortlist of over 450 submissions, the 150 plus award-winning buildings and urban planning projects are spread across 48 countries and range from significant cultural destinations such as the Fuzhou Strait Culture and Art Centre and its beautifully detailed walkways in Fu Jian, China to new city infrastructure such as Eleftheria Square in the heart of Nicosia.

This year’s winning projects,” stated Christian Narkiewicz-Laine, President/CEO of The Chicago Athenaeum, “show remarkable sensitivity to their surroundings and local cultures, inclusive design, and sustainable solutions.”

“It is indeed a great moment when a recognition as important as this helps to bring attention to the remote corners of our incredibly connected but unknowing world, often projects that are born out of scarce resources, and projects for the care of people and communities destined to live in the fragile environment of a climate in flux,” continued Narkiewicz-Laine.

The award for Eleftheria Square was received by Christos Pasas, director of the Zaha Hadid architectural office.

Nicosia Mayor Konstantinos Giorkatzis attended the ceremony and congratulated Pasas, expressing his satisfaction about the fact that Eleftheria Square is once again putting Nicosia on the map as a location of universal architectural interest.