Electricity prices up by 32% in Cyprus in first half of 2022 -Eurostat

Average household electricity prices in Cyprus rose by 32% in the first half of 2022, compared to the same period last year, data released by Eurostat show.

Specifically, prices rose from 19.8 euros per 100 kWh to 26.1 euros per 100 kWh.

The data also show that in the EU on average, household electricity prices increased from 22.0 euros per 100 kWh to 25.3 euros per 100 kWh.

The most significant increase was registered in Czechia (+62%), Latvia (+59%) and Denmark (+57%).

Data indicates five decreases out of 27 member-states: the Netherlands (-54%), Slovenia (-16%), Poland (-3%), Portugal and Hungary (both -1%).

Eurostat explains that the decreases in the Netherlands, Slovenia and Poland are due to government subsidies, while in Hungary, prices are regulated.

Gas prices also up

Average gas prices in the EU also increased compared with the same period in 2021 from 6.4 euros per 100 kWh to 8.6 euros per 100 kWh in the first half of 2022.

The main driver behind the increase is the war in Ukraine, Eurostat said.