Electricity bills to come down in January 2023, but just a bit

A planned reduced fee for Renewable Energy Sources and Energy Saving imposed on Electricity Authority of Cyprus bills will come in effect on January 1, 2023. But consumers won’t feel much relief since the reduction will be minimal, Philenews reports.

The reduction was confirmed on Tuesday by the Ministry of Health’s senior officer Haralambos Rousos before the House Energy Committee.

“Regulations to be sent to Parliament soon provide that the fee from 0.5 cents per kilowatt hour today will be reduced to 0.12 cents per kWh from January 1, 2023,” he said.

However, even if the said regulations are promoted in time and approved by Parliament the effect on consumers will be minimal. Because this fee is already very small and VAT is not imposed on it either.

Philenews insiders said that – for an average household – this will be limited to just 15 euros a year. For large consumers, however, clearly the reduction will be notable.

Besides, this will be added to measures already in force for partial relief of households from rising prices – something that both in Cyprus and abroad is the main reason for the jump in inflation.