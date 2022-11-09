NewsLocalElectricity bills to come down in January 2023, but just a bit

Electricity bills to come down in January 2023, but just a bit

Electricity
Electricity

A planned reduced fee for Renewable Energy Sources and Energy Saving imposed on Electricity Authority of Cyprus bills will come in effect on January 1, 2023. But consumers won’t feel much relief since the reduction will be minimal, Philenews reports.

The reduction was confirmed on Tuesday by the Ministry of Health’s senior officer Haralambos Rousos before the House Energy Committee.

“Regulations to be sent to Parliament soon provide that the fee from 0.5 cents per kilowatt hour today will be reduced to 0.12 cents per kWh from January 1, 2023,” he said.

However, even if the said regulations are promoted in time and approved by Parliament the effect on consumers will be minimal. Because this fee is already very small and VAT is not imposed on it either.

Philenews insiders said that – for an average household – this will be limited to just 15 euros a year. For large consumers, however, clearly the reduction will be notable.

Besides, this will be added to measures already in force for partial relief of households from rising prices – something that both in Cyprus and abroad is the main reason for the jump in inflation.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous article
Republicans favored to win U.S. House in close-fought midterm elections
Next article
Vacant public sector jobs in Cyprus today stand at 4,601

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros