Electric vehicle charging points to be installed at fuel stations

The Cabinet on Wednesday approved a regulatory amendment to allow the installation of electric vehicle charging points at fuel stations across the country.

Prior to the decision, the Ministry of Interior had conducted an examination to explore the feasibility of incorporating charging infrastructure within existing fuel station facilities.

The primary objective of the regulatory amendment is to proactively address any potential challenges that could arise from integrating alternative fuel infrastructure. By doing so, the government seeks to encourage and facilitate the growth of electric mobility in both existing and future fuel stations. As a result, the installation and use of electric vehicle charging points will now be legally permitted.

This amendment is seen as a crucial and necessary step forward, aligning with the state’s will to promote the use of alternative energy sources for transportation.

Furthermore, boosted by an initiative of the Ministry of Energy, Trade, and Industry, the government aims to provide citizens with convenient access to publicly and privately available parking spaces equipped with electric vehicle charging facilities.