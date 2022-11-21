Electoral lists in the hands of the Church in view of elections for new Archbishop

The elections for the new Archbishop will take place on 18 December in the same way all state elections occur since the Interior Ministry will undertake their organization.

Citing information, Phileleftheros reported that the relevant proposal will possibly be submitted before the Council of Ministers which will give the green light for the beginning of the relevant process.

The Interior Ministry will cooperate with the Church and more particularly with Giannos Charilaou director of the Archdiocese’s audit office, and with the Custodian of the Archbishopric Throne, Bishop of Paphos Georgios.

It is expected that on Monday or on Tuesday the Church will receive the electoral lists from the Interior Ministry in order to proceed with its internal procedures.

Foreigners who live in Cyprus for more than a year and are christened and wish to be included in the electoral lists can do so after submitting the necessary certificates.

The Commissioner for the Protection of Personal Data has already given her consent for the use of the Ministry’s lists under certain conditions.