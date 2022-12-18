Elections for new Archbishop give Limassol bishop Athanasios the lead

Greek Cypriots went to the polls on Sunday in an electoral process for a new Archbishop to head the Greek Orthodox Church of Cyprus.

Christians have voted for one of the six clergy members claiming the throne, with the top three moving to the next stage.

As predicted by opinion polls, most of the votes went to Limassol Bishop Athanasios with 35.68 per cent followed by Paphos Bishop Georgios with 18.39 and Tamasou Bishop Isaias with 18.10.

Following the election, a three-day objection period will follow, and the Holy Synod will have a five-day period to go through those objections.

After that, within three days, the Synod meets to select the next Archbishop – meaning a final decision by the end of December.

However, there was not much interest among the voting public as turnout reached only 30.2 per cent.

This means that 165,750 people out of the 548,793 who were able to cast a vote, according to Archbishopric elections commissioner Ioannis Charilaou.

The new Archbishop will replace Chrysostomos II, who died on November 7 after a long battle with cancer.

According to a Holy Synod decision, Russian Orthodox Christians living in Cyprus were excluded from the elections.

The decision, taken last month, overturned initial plans to allow anyone Christian Orthodox and a citizen of Cyprus for at least a year to vote for a new archbishop.

The three bishops who did not make it to the next stage are Constantia-Famagusta’s Vasilios, Morphou’s Neofytos, and Kyrenia’s Chrysostomos.