Elections are held on Sunday for the next Orthodox Archbishop but it is the Holy Synod that will select the winner after the popular vote defines the three most popular candidates.

A total of six candidates are running for the top church position which became vacant after the death of Archbishop Chrysosotomos II a month and a half ago.

Limassol Athanasios, Morphou Neofytos, Tamassos Isaias, Constantia-Famagusta Vasilios, Paphos Georgios and Kyrenia Chrysostomos are the candidates for the top three or triumvirate of bishops.

People will vote at their holy metropolises polling stations that have been set up all across Cyprus.

Specifically, 942 stations will operate around Cyprus between the hours of 10am to 12pm, with a break at 1pm, and then continue from 2pm till 6pm.

The results of the popular vote will be expected late on Sunday and then the triumvirate goes to the Holy Synod for the second round of elections.

The triumvirate will be confirmed by the Holy Synod after a two-day objection period and a five-day period for the synod to examine objections – if there are any.

Insiders said the Holy Synod will most likely convene sometime after Christmas.

And the new archbishop is expected to be announced in the week between the Christmas holiday and New Year.