NewsLocalEight year old boy run over in Aradippou neighbourhood by 70 year...

Eight year old boy run over in Aradippou neighbourhood by 70 year old driver (UPDATE 2)

Ambulance
Ambulance

 

A boy playing football near his home in Aradippou was run over by a vehicle driven by a 70 year old man at around two thirty this afternoon, luckily escaping with light injuries.

An ambulance from the nearby Larnaca General rushed to the scene of the accident, which happened under circumstances yet to be established.

According to preliminary reports, the boy run into the road and the driver was not able to slow down in time.

He took a breathalyzer test with a zero indication.

Following a preliminary examination of the eight year old on site, he was taken initially to the Larnaca General and then to the Makareion children’s hospital in Nicosia for precautionary reasons

According to the doctors, there is no cause for concern as the boy’s injuries are not severe.

Officers from the Aradippou precinct are investigating.

By Constantinos Tsintas
Previous article
Digital referenda on core issues to be implemented by Christodoulides government
Next article
No request for Greece football cup final in Cyprus, Justice minister says

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros