Eight year old boy run over in Aradippou neighbourhood by 70 year old driver (UPDATE 2)

A boy playing football near his home in Aradippou was run over by a vehicle driven by a 70 year old man at around two thirty this afternoon, luckily escaping with light injuries.

An ambulance from the nearby Larnaca General rushed to the scene of the accident, which happened under circumstances yet to be established.

According to preliminary reports, the boy run into the road and the driver was not able to slow down in time.

He took a breathalyzer test with a zero indication.

Following a preliminary examination of the eight year old on site, he was taken initially to the Larnaca General and then to the Makareion children’s hospital in Nicosia for precautionary reasons

According to the doctors, there is no cause for concern as the boy’s injuries are not severe.

Officers from the Aradippou precinct are investigating.