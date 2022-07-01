NewsLocalEight persons from Nigeria wanted for various offences (photos)

Eight persons from Nigeria wanted for various offences (photos)

The Police request information about eight suspects wanted in relation with a case under investigation regarding obtaining credit with false pretenses and obtaining registration with false pretenses.

The eight persons are:

  1. Balogun Dare, 32, date of birth 03/03/1990
  2. Ezejiofor Nnamdi Emmanuel, 41 ετών, date of birth 24/12/1980
  3. Ibom Anthony Ifeanyi, 24, date of birth 13/09/1997
  4. Johnson Chukwuemeka Agbaeze, 31, date of birth 22/12/1990
  5. Olateju Olaniyi Shamsideen, 35, date of birth 26/02/1987
  6. Tijani Abideen Oladipupo, 28, date of birth 01/11/1993
  7. Ibeh Jerome Jeff, 50, date of birth ησης 10/04/1972
  8. Ofomata Kingsley Ifeanyi, 25, 30/09/1996

All from Nigeria

Anyone with any information is requested to contact the Limassol CID, at 25-805057 or the Citizen Line at 1460 or the nearest Police Station.

 

By gavriella
