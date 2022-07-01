Eight persons from Nigeria wanted for various offences (photos)

The Police request information about eight suspects wanted in relation with a case under investigation regarding obtaining credit with false pretenses and obtaining registration with false pretenses.

The eight persons are:

Balogun Dare, 32, date of birth 03/03/1990 Ezejiofor Nnamdi Emmanuel, 41 ετών, date of birth 24/12/1980 Ibom Anthony Ifeanyi, 24, date of birth 13/09/1997 Johnson Chukwuemeka Agbaeze, 31, date of birth 22/12/1990 Olateju Olaniyi Shamsideen, 35, date of birth 26/02/1987 Tijani Abideen Oladipupo, 28, date of birth 01/11/1993 Ibeh Jerome Jeff, 50, date of birth ησης 10/04/1972 Ofomata Kingsley Ifeanyi, 25, 30/09/1996

All from Nigeria

Anyone with any information is requested to contact the Limassol CID, at 25-805057 or the Citizen Line at 1460 or the nearest Police Station.