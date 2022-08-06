Eight people working illegally found after Police raid at factory

NewsLocalEight people working illegally found after Police raid at factory

According to a Police announcement, following a raid at a factory in Larnaca, eight people were found working illegally. The eight suspects as well as their 62-year-old employers are expected to be taken to Court, which will order their imprisonment until the case is investigated.

The raid at the factory producing and preparing food took place just after midnight by members of the Immigration Service together with other members of Police Departments.

Members of the Aradippou Police Station investigating the case.

