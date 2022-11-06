Eight young people arrested after Saturday night’s new clashes at Pournara

Eight people were arrested late on Saturday at the Pournara reception centre after fresh clashes broke out between residents who used crowbars, stones and wood.

At least 10 people were injured and had to be taken to hospital as police reinforcement from Nicosia were sent to the scene to restore order.

The new incidents at the overcrowded reception centre broke out around 5.45pm on Saturday, police also said.

They have arrested eight young people suspected of being involved in the incidents.

A week ago, serious clashes broke at Pournara with a number of injuries recorded along with fires and damage to accommodation. Dozens of people had fled at the time but returned later.