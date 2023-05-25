NewsLocalEight arrests before and after Cyprus Cup final at GSP stadium (PHOTO)

Eight arrests before and after Cyprus Cup final at GSP stadium (PHOTO)

Hooliganism
Hooliganism

A total of eight persons were arrested on Wednesday both before and after the Cyprus Cup Final match between Nicosia’s Omonia and Limassol’s Ael teams at the capital’s GSP stadium.

The police had arrested six persons for illegal possession of explosives before even the match started, while two others were arrested during incidents that took place in Limassol after the match ended.

In addition, a bag containing four Molotov cocktails, a folding bat, a hood and two pairs of gloves were found and seized by police.

After the match ended and more specifically around 11pm in Limassol a group of about 60 persons, who had gathered outside the building of AEL Fans’ Association attacked police officers. They threw firecrackers, flares and Molotov cocktails at them.

The policemen managed to repel the attackers by using tear gas. However, as they were leaving, the above persons set fire to garbage baskets and set fire to a car parked in the area. Damage was also caused to a second car.

During the operation to suppress the above incident, members of the police arrested a 16-year-old for the offence of assaulting a police officer.

The 16-year-old, who had his face covered with a hood, was riding a moped, which was found to have been reported stolen on May 9, 2023.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous article
Ukraine was probably behind Kremlin drone attack – US officials
Next article
CFA-UEFA ring could be behind alleged cover-up of fixed matches in Cyprus

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros