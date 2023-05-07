Efforts to register Trachanas as PDO

NewsLocalEfforts to register Trachanas as PDO

After halloumi, another well-known and popular traditional product of Cyprus is going to enter the everyday life of Europeans and be registered under an EU-protected designation of origin (PDO) status.

Trachanas is a traditional Cypriot soup made from cracked wheat in soured milk.

The effort made by the ministry and other relevant bodies to register trachanas as a PDO in the European registry aims to protect the identity of this Cypriot product and began two years ago.

At the same time, the Pafos Aphrodite Development Company promotes the preparation of a scientific study on Paphitikos trachanas, which is admittedly the best known internationally, so that this traditional food can now enter the homes of European citizens as another Cypriot product included in the register of protected qualities of the European Union.

