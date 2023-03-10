Education Ministry probing racist attack against teenager in Larnaca school

The Ministry of Education said it is investigating a racist attack against a 14-year-old pupil that took place in a Larnaca secondary school on March 8.

In an announcement on Friday, the Ministry said that it has opened a probe into the incident and has reiterated guidelines on school violence, delinquency and racism to the education unit in question.

According to Alpha TV, the pupil’s family, who is descended from Congo, filed a complaint saying that the 14-year-old was the victim of a racist-fuelled attack.

In a video released on social media, pupils at the school are seen throwing schoolbags, a trash can and a chair at the teenager, while hurling racist insults at him.

Alpha TV reported that the boy was attacked after refusing to get up from his seat for another boy who demanded to sit there.