Education Ministry, parents disagree on inclusive education

Organised groups representing the interests of pupils with disabilities, educational difficulties, and other health issues have united to request equal access to education for all children, Phileleftheros reported on Wednesday.

“Preventing any child from learning and participating in the school community as an equal member, constitutes a violation of human rights. The school belongs to all children,” Yioula Pitsali, representative of one of the groups told Phileleftheros.

She added that “no committee and no expert can deprive any child of this right.”

Pitsiali said that currently, schools in Cyprus are not fit for all children and stressed that “inclusive education does not mean hiring school escorts and specialised teachers but distributing funds and appointing professionals where it is really needed.”

The initiative is supported by Despo Michaelidou, Commissioner for Children’s Rights, who has criticised the Education Ministry for its lack of progress in promoting inclusiveness in education, according to international treaties, which Cyprus is part of.

Responding to the criticism, Education Minister Prodromos Prodromou said that inclusive education is just a slogan. Talking to state broadcaster CyBC radio, Prodromou said that the Cypriot system is the same as in other European countries.

He noted that around 400 pupils attend special schools, while most children with special abilities go to school with other children. Prodromou also pointed out that the number of school attendants and special teachers has increased this year.

Answering to Prodromou’s response, Commissioner Michaelidou told CyBc that “inclusive education is the core of democracy.” Siding with the parents, she said that they are right to protest since Cyprus does not implement the suggestions of the UN Committee on the Rights of the Child. She also added that the Education Ministry seeks to invest in special schools when no special schools should have existed in the first place.

Inclusive education counsellor Andreas Christodoulou also commented on the matter saying that inclusive education entails changing the education system in its entirety and not just upgrading existing special education structures.

He said that inclusive education concerns all children and made special mention to LGBTIQ+ pupils, neurodivergent pupils, pupils with mobility issues, as well as pupils who do not speak Greek as a first language.

According to Christodoulou some measures than can be adopted towards achieving a more inclusive education system are:

Creating flexible study programmes

Implementing team teaching

Hiring trained personal assistants for pupils

Installing inclusivity advisors in every school

Creating accessible schools

Providing ergotherapy and logotherapy sessions in schools

Creating different examination methods

Training all educators on inclusivity

