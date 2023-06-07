ECDC, EMA provide update on proposed adaptation of Covid-19 vaccines

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) have provided an update on the proposed adaptation of the authorised Covid-19 vaccines.

They have also reinforced interim public health considerations on the use of such vaccines during the upcoming autumn 2023 vaccination campaigns.

Specifically, vaccination campaigns are expected to take place in the EU in 2023 ahead of the cold season, during the autumn, with a priority targeting individuals that are at risk of progression to severe disease once infected because of risk factors.

Such as older adults (e.g. above 60 years of age), immunocompromised individuals, those with underlying medical conditions irrespective of age, and pregnant women.

Healthcare workers should also be considered by public health authorities as a priority for Covid-19 re-vaccination.

The purpose of vaccinating healthcare workers would be to provide protection against new infection, given their increased exposure to the virus, and to maximise the ability of healthcare systems to operate in case of a significant wave of SARS-CoV-2 in the colder months.

Individuals in the previously described risk groups that received their last vaccine dose one year ago or longer could be particularly at risk of severe COVID and need to be specifically targeted as a priority.

In addition, particularly vulnerable groups such as elderly above 80 years of age or immunocompromised individuals might require an additional dose of the new updated vaccine at a time interval of at least four months since the previous dose, a decision that could be made at a national level based on the evolution of the epidemiological situation.