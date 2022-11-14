EastMed pipeline facilities asked not to be located in Vasiliko area

The EastMed pipeline is scheduled to be in operation in Vasiliko area by 2025 but the district’s officer has officially asked for the designated location of the €6 billion project to be reviewed.

The EastMed is a subsea pipeline designed to supply gas to Europe from the east Mediterranean via Cyprus, Greece and Israel. The deal between the three countries was signed in January 2020.

However, a new letter – dated September 19 – sent to the head of the Environment Department by Larnaca district chief Odysseas Hatzistefanou rings alarming bells.

Specifically, he recommends a review of the zoning within the Vasilikos industrial area for infrastructures that have not yet being implemented.

Highlighting the increased number of hazardous facilities in Vasilikos area he makes special reference to the compression station of the EastMed pipeline.

And he calls on the government to find alternative sites for it outside the area reviewed in ​​the revised spatial plan.

In addition, the district officer recommends that business applications for the allocation of state land for industrial facilities be examined in accordance with the criteria provided for in the Property of the Republic (Lease of Property in Government Areas) Regulations 1990 (KDP 164/90).