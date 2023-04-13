Easter foodstuff prices significantly higher this year compared to 2022’s

Prices of basic food items – especially those in particular demand because of the Easter holidays – are significantly higher this year compared to the same period in 2022.

This was officially confirmed on Wednesday by the Easter Price List published by the Consumer Protection Observatory of the Ministry of Commerce, Philenews reports.

The findings also confirmed that the price of meats of all kinds, as well as Easter delicacies such as flaounes and tsourekia, are by far much more expensive this year.

However, these are offered at lower to significantly lower prices in supermarkets rather than in neighbourhood butchers and bakeries.

Comparisons are made on selling prices and not on the quality of the products or the level of consumer service, the report also said.

Wednesday’s observatory also confirmed what is prevalent in almost all EU countries, that is, while inflation is confirmed to be slowing down (7% in the Eurozone in March, compared to 5.8% in Cyprus) food inflation is on the rise. Specifically, around 15.5% in the Eurozone and with an upward trend.

In addition, there are growing concerns in Europe – in Cyprus as well – about profit rates set amidst the inflation by producers, traders and importers of basic foodstuffs which make the situation unbearable for consumers.

Increased are the calls, even from the European Commission and the European Central Bank, for businesses to reduce their profits so as to prevent inflation from heating up.